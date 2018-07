01 / 11

Torrential rains lashed Maximum city Mumbai on Sunday, bringing it to a halt, causing waterlogging at several places and submerging rail tracks on some routes. Heavy downpour flooded low-lying areas of Parel, Dharavi, Matunga and King's Circle in Mumbai and towns in the neighbouring Thane district, including Diva, Dombivali, Kalyan and Ambernath. Heavy rains have been predicted for the city tomorrow as well.