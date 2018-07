01 / 6

A squall followed by heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital this afternoon. The squall with a wind speed of 61 km per hour hit the city at 15.34 pm and continued till 15.36 pm, a MeT department official said. The Safdarjung Observatory, the recording of which is considered official figures for the city, received 34.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the official said. (Image: ANI)