5. Realty developers to bring down prices:

Amid piling inventory levels of unsold houses, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday said the larger need is to push demand by a price cut by the real estate developers.

The piling inventory levels of realty players brought the controversial 'teaser loans' back into focus, with the largest lender State Bank of India asking RBI to allow lenders to sell loans below the base rates.

"I think we need the market to clear. With growing unsold stock, we need to see the ways to do it. Some of it might be by making loans easier, but we also don't want to create a situation where prices stay high at the level which means demand can't pick up," Rajan said. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)