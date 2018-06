06 / 11

In 2015, Ramos lost a defamation case he had brought against Eric Hartley, formerly a staff writer and columnist with publication The Capital, and Thomas Marquardt, then editor and publisher of The Capital over a 2011 column he contended defamed him. According to reports, that particular column contended that Ramos had harassed a woman on Facebook and that he had pleaded guilty to criminal harassment. (Reuters)