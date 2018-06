01 / 8

In a horrific accident in the financial capital Mumbai today, a chartered plane crashed in Ghatkopar's Jivdaya Lane killing 5 people. The plane crashed while landing at the Mumbai Airport. The Mumbai plane crash took place around 1.35 pm. Ghatkopar is a busy suburb in eastern Mumbai. Flames rise out of the burning chartered plane that crashed en route Mumbai airport from Juhu. (PTI image)