Heavy rains pounded Mumbai even as life was thrown out of gear in the financial capital of the country. Incessant rainfall that began on Sunday, continued today causing water-logging at several places and slowing the movement of suburban trains. Mumbai received 231.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "The Santacruz weather station recorded 231.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. So much rainfall is categorised as extremely heavy showers," IMD Mumbai Director Ajay Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI. "This is the first extremely heavy rainfall recorded in Mumbai in the current season," he said. Two persons were killed last evening when a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai, said an official from the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Low-lying Areas like Dharavi, Sion, Matunga, Hindmata, Malad, Kurla, Andheri subway, Bhandup, Worli and Lower Parel, were flooded with water up to two to three feet