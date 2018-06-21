01 / 16

4th International Yoga Day 2018 was organised with much fervour today across India. From Siachen to Kanyakumari, students, jawans, politicos and commoners today showed their yoga skills to make the event memorable. Led by Prime Minister Narendra, who addressed the nation and performed yoga with over 50,000 enthusiasts at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus in Dehradun. The PM said the ancient Indian discipline has emerged as a "powerful unifying" force in a strife-torn world. Political parties have greeted the nation on the occasion. "From Tokyo to Toronto from Stockholm to Sao Paulo yoga has become a positive influence in the lives of millions," PM Modi said. The day, which was adopted by the United Nations in 2014. The centrepiece of the first International Day of Yoga celebration on June 21, 2015 was New Delhi's Rajpath.