Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to meet the family of slain Indian Army jawan Aurangzeb. Her visit came two days after Army chief Bipin Rawat met Aurangzeb’s family in Salani village. He assured them that his supreme sacrifice would not go in vain, reported IE. Sepoy Aurangzeb was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and later his bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 14.