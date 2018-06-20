Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to meet the family of slain Indian Army jawan Aurangzeb. Her visit came two days after Army chief Bipin Rawat met Aurangzeb’s family in Salani village. He assured them that his supreme sacrifice would not go in vain, reported IE. Sepoy Aurangzeb was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and later his bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 14.
Sitharaman met Aurangzeb's family in Poonch district on Wednesday, June 20.
The Defence Minister visited the martyr's family in the early hours on Wednesday and spent some time with them.
After the meet, Sitharaman said there was one message she got, that Aurangzeb and his family stood out as an inspiration for the entire country.
Quoting her, ANI reported, “I came to meet martyr’s family. I have spent some time here. One message I can take back from here is that here’s a family, here’s a martyr, who stands out as an inspiration for us and that is the message that I am carrying from here.”
Aurangzeb was abducted and killed by militants last week while he was on his way home to celebrate Eid.