Eid Mubarak in India 2018: The auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr is a festival that marks the breaking of a fast and is celebrated by Muslims across the world. Eid-Ul-Fitr is seen as a reward for Muslims across the world who observe a fast in the holy month of Ramadan. Just like Eid al Adha, Eid-Ul-Fitr starts off in the morning with prayer offering in large number in an open area. (Reuters Photo)