Eid Mubarak in India 2018: The auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr is a festival that marks the breaking of a fast and is celebrated by Muslims across the world.
Eid-Ul-Fitr is seen as a reward for Muslims across the world who observe a fast in the holy month of Ramadan. Just like Eid al Adha, Eid-Ul-Fitr starts off in the morning with prayer offering in large number in an open area. (Reuters Photo)
This festival also marks the end of the Ramadan month, the holy month of fasting. In this photo a Muslim child plays before morning prayers during the first day celebration of Eid al Fitr at a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters Photo)
People visit the "Valley of Peace" cemetery during Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Najaf, Iraq. (Reuters Photo)
Muslims girls hug each other after offering prayers on Eid-al-Fitr in Allahabad. (AP Photo)
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Reuters Photo)
The festival holds utmost importance in Islam religion and is celebrated with zeal and happiness across the world. (AP Photo)
Myanmar Muslims take part in morning prayers during the first day celebration of Eid al Fitr at a mosque in Yangon, Myanmar. (Reuters Photo)
Children greet each other after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque, in Jammu. (Reuters Photo)
Muslims gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, Britain. (Reuters Photo)
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Sarkhej Roza in Ahmadabad. (AP Photo)