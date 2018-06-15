Goodbye metal fencing, hello glass walls: Paris authorities are building a permanent security belt around the Eiffel Tower, replacing the current fencing around it with more visually appealing glass walls.
The company operating France's most-visited monument says see-through panels are being set up at the north and south ends of the site. (Reuters)
Each panel, made from over 6-centimeter (2.36-inch) thick armored glass, measures 3 meters (nearly 10 feet) high and weighs 1.5 tons. (Reuters)
The glass walls being installed allow visitors to admire the views from the nearby Champ-de-Mars gardens to the other side of the Seine River that cuts through Paris. (AP)
The renovation, which will also embellish the gardens beneath the tower, is part of a 300 million euro ($350 million) project announced last year to modernize the 129-year-old tower that has become the most recognized landmark in Paris. (Reuters)
French soldiers and police will keep patrolling outside and inside the area, as they have done since the deadly November 2015 attacks in the French capital. (Reuters)
In all, 450 glass panels will compose the two walls north and south of the monument. (Reuters)
The security renovation should be completed by September. (AP)