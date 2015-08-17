01 / 9

With Ford Figo Aspire, priced at Rs 4.89 lakh for the base Ambiente variant, the US automaker has arrived on the compact sedan scene in India. Ford Figo Aspire is packed with impressive mechanics and features that can take the segment by storm – the top end Titanium AT variant is priced at Rs 7.79 lakh. Ford Figo Aspire’s leading rival is none other than Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, which has proved year after year that no one can beat it, in India. Figo Aspire has been launched in 8 variants including two automatic variants. The pre-launch registration has started from 27th July with an upfront payment of Rs. 30,000 and according to the company, a good number of advance bookings have been made. Let us have a look at the top 5 points about Ford Figo Aspire that would interest potential buyers: (Photo: Ford India)