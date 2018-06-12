01 / 10

In a summit, that has the potential to redefine the world diplomacy, US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un met today at a luxurious hotel resort in Singapore. This was the first that a US President met a North Korean Supreme leader since the inception of the Korean country. The summit comprised of the one-on-one meeting of both the leaders, extended bilateral meeting and working lunch. Trump, who had earlier called Kim "little rocket man", on Tuesday called him "very smart" and a "very worthy, very hard negotiator.""I learned he's a very talented man. I also learned that he loves his country very much," Trump said. Both the leaders asserted that there will be meetings like this taking place in near future. In this photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. (Reuters image)