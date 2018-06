01 / 10

G7 Summit 2018: Donald Trump has felt the diplomatic heat during G7 Summit 2018 in Canada when global leaders purportedly confronted the US President. Leading the charge German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen at the forefront looking at Trump assertively with arms planted on a table, as the US president sits with his arms folded as world leaders surrounded them. The iconic photo, which has gone viral, was captured by German government photographer Jesco Denzel and released by Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert, according to reports.