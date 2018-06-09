01 / 8

Mumbai was brought to a halt after a fresh round of rainfall on Saturday, days after the weather department forecast heavy downpour in the city over the weekend. The downpour led to severe water-logging in many parts of the city and as many as 32 flights were delayed while three were cancelled due to weather conditions. BMC had also cancelled the leave of all its senior officials for the weekend, besides taking a number of precautionary measures to ensure that the residents don't face any problem. The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai said, "As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from 8th June with further increase on 9th June, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for the weather." (Source: PTI)