After a prolonged conundrum, US President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12. The highly-anticipated meeting will take place at Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump has said that preparations for the key diplomatic meeting is moving along very well. There was initially much uncertainty over whether the summit would go ahead at all, and it was briefly called off last month by Trump after a dispute with the North Koreans over the key issue of denuclearisation. Multiple US and N Korean teams are holding simultaneous meetings ahead of the Singapore Summit, which is expected to be covered by over 2,500 journalists from across the world.