Fast-moving lava from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii forced officials to shut down a part of a highway on Tuesday, May 29. The officials also warned the residents that the sharp, thin strands of volcanic glass fibres could harm their eyes and lungs. The residents from Lava Tree State Park to Four Corners, who had not evacuated their houses, were asked to exit immediately. The Kilauea volcano entered its fourth week on Sunday of what may be an unprecedented, simultaneous eruption at its summit crater. Lava flows have blocked roads and damaged dozens of buildings on Hawaii's Big Island.