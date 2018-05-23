01 / 16

Tejas Express gets an upgrade: A year after Indian Railways introduced its first semi-high speed aircraft-like luxury Tejas Express, the second rake of this futuristic train is ready! Tejas Express, introduced on the Mumbai-Goa route was a welcome step by Indian Railways to offer safety, better speed and aircraft-like luxury - all in one train. Tejas Express boasted of several passenger friendly features such as personalised LCD entertainment-cum-information screens with headphones, on board WiFi, modular bio-toilets, comfortable seats etc. The new Tejas Express which is all set to roll out is a step ahead of the first one. Financial Express Online brings you an exclusive sneak peek into the new Tejas Express with its upgraded features: