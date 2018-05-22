Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first informal Summit at Sochi in the Russian Federation. The two leaders agreed that the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia is an important factor for global peace and stability. They also held in depth discussions on major international issues. Let us take a look at some of the images from informal summit between PM Modi and Vladimir Putin:
Both leaders held detailed exchange of views on the national development plans and priorities. (Image: Reuters)
The two leaders welcomed the idea of holding informal Summits as an additional engagement at leadership level, besides the Annual Summits between the two leaders. (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin took a boat ride from Bocharev Creek to Olympic Park in Russia's Sochi after their informal summit. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other while visiting the landmark "cultural-ethnographic center" My Russia in the Krasnaya Polyana ski resort of "Rosa Khutor" in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo)
PM Modi also thanked Russia for playing a major role in helping India get a permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. (AP Photo)
PM Narendra Modi visited the Sirius Education Centre with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
PM Modi and Vladimir Putin interacted with more than 700 students at Sirius Education Centre. (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
Talking to students, Modi said he was thankful to his friend President Putin who provided him an opportunity to meet the bright stars of Russia, referring to the students of the Sirius Education Centre. (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)