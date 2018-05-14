01 / 8

Did you know that Indian Railways' Guwahati station is the first in North-East to run completely on solar power? As Indian Railways looks to go green and energy efficient, solar energy is being used across the national transporter's network to power stations and even trains! For North-East, where railway connectivity is still a relatively new phenomenon, the solar power plant at the Guwahati railway station is one-of-its kind. Commissioned in April 2017, the solar power plant at Guwahati railway station is expected to not only reduce the carbon footprint significantly, but also result in electricity cost savings. We take a look at some interesting facts about the Guwahati railway station's solar power plant: