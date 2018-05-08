01 / 11

A high-intensity dust storm followed by squall hit Delhi and the NCR on Monday night at around 11 PM. The India Meteorological Department had issued a warning around 9 PM on Monday asking residents to be careful. The forecast predicted rains and stormy winds for the following day as well. An amber alert was issued for the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal, reported news agency PTI. Last week, a total of 124 people were killed and over 300 others were injured in several parts of India due to dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning.