01 / 8

As expected, the Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony turned out to be a grand affair. The athletes were welcomed with open arms by Australia's Gold Cast in a spectacular show. Commonwealth Games 2018, officially known as XXI Commonwealth Games will see 6,500 athletes from 71 countries compete in various categories at the Gold Coast, Australia. With a medley of past masters and talented millennials, the Indian squad would look to challenge Australia in their home ground. The multi-sport event began from Wednesday with an opening ceremony on the coast in Queensland known for its tropical climate, sandy beaches and great surfing posts. The event will be held from 4-15 April, 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted greeting the entire Indian squad before they begin their campaign. Led by flag bearer PV Sindhu, the Olympic silver medallist, Indian team would be looking to better their performance at Glasgow. Other notable players to look for are double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and London Olympics bronze medallists Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Gagan Narang. (Reuters)