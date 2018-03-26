01 / 7

A massive fire broke out in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 26, 2018. At least 53 people were killed while several others went missing after a huge blaze gripped the shopping center on Monday. This is considered as one of the deadliest fire mishaps in Russia since the breakup of the Soviet Union. The fire swept through the upper floors of the mall where a cinema complex and children's play area were located. Here take a look at photos of the disastrous fire that caught the multi-story building of the people in Russia.