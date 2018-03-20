01 / 15

Indian Railways gets new electric locomotives! As part of a 3.5 billion euros 'Make in India' project, Alstom in a joint venture with Indian Railways is manufacturing 800 electric locomotives in Bihar's Madhepura. These 12,000 HP electric locomotives are a big step in the direction of reducing carbon footprint of Indian Railways, especially given Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's aim to phase out diesel locomotives in the coming years. The modern 'world-class' electric locomotives will go a long way in transforming Indian Railways. We take a look at some interesting facts about the electric locomotives and the 'Make in India' project that was awarded by Modi government in 2015: