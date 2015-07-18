01 / 5

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan box office collections have soared to Rs 27.25 crore on day 1 in domestic market and thereby it has beaten almost all other movies released in 2015 to occupy the No. 2 spot behind Baahubali, which raked in Rs 50 crore. While this Salman Khan has definitely received a good eidi gift this year, yet as the actor himself feared, beating Baahubali would have been tough, if not impossible. According to trade pundits, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' will easily touch the Rs 100 crore mark in the first weekend itself - the fastest into the elite Rs 100 crore club is also Baahubali. Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in 4,500 screens in the domestic domain and 800 across the globe, depicts 'Bhaijaan' helping a deaf and mute girl to reach her home in Pakistan. Check out how the other top movies of 2015 fared: (Bollywood Hungama)