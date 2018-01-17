01 / 11

Returning to the place where he was orphaned nine years ago in a terror attack, 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg today appeared bewildered with the media frenzy as cameras popped to catch his glimpse. Moshe, who was a toddler when Pakistan-based terrorists killed his parents at Nariman House, appeared visibly moved as he spent almost two hours going around the five-storeyed building in south Mumbai. The Israeli resident had kosher food at Nariman House. His grandparents and two uncles, who accompanied him from Israel, were with him during his Nariman House visit. Let us take a look at some of the photos: