Jewellers strike: About 40 showrooms of PC Jewellers are open out of total 60 retail outlets. GJF director Raman P Solanki said, "Most of the associations are waiting for some sort of written assurance from the government in the form of circular or notification to completely call off the strike." India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) president Mohit Kamboj said there is some confusion among jewellers in absence of a written assurance by the government. "We are expecting some kind of government notification or circular anytime, which will assure the industry and the jewellers will open their shops," he added. (PTI)