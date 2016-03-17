11 / 11

10. Budget 2016: The debate on motion of thanks to the president's address saw Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi taking potshots on Modi and the prime minister hitting back in his reply. The Lok Sabha also took up discussion on the terror attack on the Pathankot airbase. The session also saw BJP, Congress and CPI-M members attack the Trinamool Congress over a sting operation allegedly showing several of its leaders taking "bribes". The matter has been referred to the ethics panel by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The controversy stuck the West Bengal's ruling Trinamool weeks before the assembly polls in the state. The ethics committee also served notice on Rahul Gandhi, asking if he had ever declared himself a British citizen. (PTI/Reuters)