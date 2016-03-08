05 / 5

In Budget 2016, the government has proposed that withdrawal in excess of 40 percent of the accumulated corpus will be taxed. The Finance Minister made it clear that the aim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is to create an insured India and presumptive taxes will benefit the small and medium taxpayers. In his post-Budget 2016-17 interaction with industry chambers, Jaitley had pointed that the revenue department is doing an important job to make sure that people comply. (PTI)