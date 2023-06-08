Why Indians need to wait up to 600 days for US visa? Washington lawmakers bat for relief for ‘desis’

Over the past few months, US lawmakers have been tackling the issue of long visa wait time for Indians. The matter has now been raised by top US lawmakers yet again. They have urged the Biden administration to address the issue for Indian applicants on priority basis.

The lawmakers approached the administration explaining how India plays an important role when it comes to people relationships. According to a PTI report, the top lawmakers in two separate Congressional hearings raised the issue with top State Department officials, asking why people in India were facing visa wait times of up to 600 days.

Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, during the meeting said that India is a part of QUAD and the US is constantly engaged with the country in its geostrategic interests, reported PTI. He further applauded the department’s effort and focus on reducing the waiting time for first-time B1-B2 Indian applicants.

However, despite that, Menedez highlighted that Indians are facing the longest visa wait time globally. “Why does it take up to 600 days for an adjudication?” Menendez asked during a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reported PTI.

Congressman Waltz during the hearing said that it is a consistent complaint that he has received from Indian Americans and Indian colleagues regarding the long visa wait time. Waltz then quoted the data according to which the average waiting period in Mumbai, India, was 587 calendar days. He asked what the US was doing in this regard, especially at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit for a state dinner.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter told the lawmakers that several measures are being taken to address the issue, reported PTI. In a surprising move, she revealed that the US will be adjudicating 1 million visas in India this year.

Bitter has also said that the US has opened appointments for Indian applicants at other posts that are dedicated just to Indians to make sure that they are able to get their travel needs met.