VFS Global wins contract to provide visa, passport services for India in US

Outsourcing and technology services company VFS Global on Thursday said it has been awarded contract by the external affairs ministry to manage services related to visa, OCI, passport, renunciation of Indian citizenship and Global Entry Programme (GEP) verification for India across six cities in the US. These six cities in the US include Washington DC, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston, according to a statement. In these cities, VFS Global will provide the following services for Indian or US citizens, and for third-country nationals, from November, it said. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, India visa services remain suspended at present, it added.

The restart date for visa services will be announced according to directives of the Embassy of India in the US. The centres will be equipped with facilities aimed at providing an easily accessible and a superior application experience for customers and will make the application process more convenient for travellers, VFS Global said. These services are expected to benefit the over 4 million-strong Indian diaspora community in the US, as well as customers who apply for India visas from the US. The United States is the 12th country in which VFS Global will provide passport, visa and consular services for India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Currently, VFS Global manages 44 passport and visa application centres for the government in 11 countries, including in Australia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand and the UK. “We are delighted to have been chosen to offer these vital passport and consular services across the United States and are committed to providing a superior experience for each and every one of our customers here, in line with our service standards globally,” Vinay Malhotra, regional group chief operating officer (South Asia, Middle East and North Africa and Americas) at VFS Global, said.

He added that as a company that has its origins in Mumbai, where the firm’s first centre was set up about two decades ago, it is a matter of immense pride to be given the opportunity to serve our customers right across the US.

VFS Global is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. It provides passport and consular services to 10 governments through 95 application centres in 30 countries worldwide.