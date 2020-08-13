US Visa India latest: Donald Trump admin announces relaxations on H1B visa; Check validity, status

US Visa India H1B visa news: H1B applicants must get a salary that will exceed the prevailing wage rate by at least 15 per cent. (Express image)

US Visa India H1B visa news: In good news for Indians working in the US, the Donald Trump administration has announced relaxations in some rules for H1B visas. The relaxations also include the family members of the H-1B, L-1, and certain categories of J1 visas. The decision comes after American President Donald Trump had signed an executive order. The order prevents technology workers on H-1B visas from replacing US citizens in federal government contracts.

What is H1B visa?

The US defines the H1B visa as a temporary or non-immigrant “specialty occupation” visa. To simplify, it defines, who is an H-1B visa holder and it must be employed in a position with required specialized skills and knowledge. The validity of the H1B visa is three years. There is an option to extend that an additional three-year extension. H1B application needs to be endorsed by a valid company. As per the US laws, those, who want to obtain an H1B visa, must possess an offer of work, education, or internship ahead of submitting the application. T

1. The US government has provided relaxations to healthcare professionals and researchers linked to COVID19, cancer, and communicable disease research.

2. Relaxations have given to those who have approval from the US Department of Defence or any American government agency. The individual must be performing research, providing IT support/services.

3. US agencies will consider H1B visa applicant who is still serving in previously approved employment without change with the same employer.

4. Individuals who are technical specialists, senior-level managers, and other workers who can contribute towards the immediate and continued recovery of the US economy.

5. US H1B visa relaxations have been given to “critical infrastructure sectors” chemical, communications, dams, defence industrial base, emergency services, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, government facilities, healthcare and public health, information technology, nuclear reactors, transportation, and water systems.

6. H1B applicants must get a salary that will exceed the prevailing wage rate by at least 15 per cent.

7. H1B applicants with a doctorate or professional degree will be eligible for these relaxations.