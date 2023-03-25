US Immigration services notify how nonimmigrant workers who are laid off can prolong their stay; Details inside

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services clearing a misconception about work permits said through a series of tweets that individuals travelling to the US on tourist or business visas can now apply for various jobs and appear in interviews. The agency noted that these visas include the B-1, B-2, and B-3.

During this period, workers can also file applications to change their nonimmigrant status and obtain a compelling circumstance authorization. They can also be the beneficiaries of petitions to change employers.

In a statement, the agency noted that even if an individual’s previous nonimmigrant status has been revoked, their stay in the US can still extend beyond 60 days following a certain period of grace.

The agency warned that those who fail to take action within the allotted time could be subject to departure from the country with their dependents.

If a person’s request to change their status has been denied, then they must leave the country and be admitted to a new classification before they can start working, the agency said.

Non-immigrant workers who lose their jobs, either voluntarily or involuntarily, can still stay in the US by taking one of the following steps, if they’re eligible.

File an application for a change of nonimmigrant status or file applications for adjustment of status or compelling circumstances authorization for being the beneficiary of a nonfrivolous petition to change employer.