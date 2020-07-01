UK Visa: Office for Talent opened to facilitate quick and easy visas for scientists

It will have delivery teams in all government departments, which will make immigration of scientists and researchers from countries around the world, including India, simple and quick.

UK VISA: With an aim to become a global superpower in science and research, the UK government on Wednesday announced the creation of Office for Talent, to facilitate immigration of scientists, researchers and innovators in a “simple, easy and quick” manner. UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma published a new research and development roadmap regarding this. According to the plan, the office will be based at No. 10 Downing Street. It will have delivery teams in all government departments, which will make immigration of scientists and researchers from countries around the world, including India, simple and quick.

The office will immediately review the existing rules and its effectiveness to make excellent customer service across the immigration system, which will enable the whole immigration process “simple, easy, and quick,” said the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), as reported by PTI. BEIS said the office will also help people understand the opportunities in the UK and clear their doubts if any.

“The UK has a strong history of turning new ideas into revolutionary technologies—from penicillin to graphene and the world wide web. Our vision builds on these incredible successes to cement Britain’s reputation as a global science superpower,” said Sharma as reported by PTI.

According to the UK government, the move will help international students. Those who will complete a Ph.D. from next summer 2021 will be able to stay on for three years after their study and work in the UK.

Sharma, an Indian-origin Cabinet minister, said, the Research and Development Roadmap sets out our plan to attract global talent. And it will ensure our best minds get the support they need to solve the biggest challenges of our time.

The UK government will spend around 300 million pounds to upgrade scientific infrastructure across the country, through the government’s World Class Labs funding scheme. The funding will be used to improve access to better lab equipment, digital resources, and research facilities.