UK announces 2,400 visas for Indians under Young Professional Scheme: Here’s all about eligibility criteria and how to apply

On Tuesday, the UK government invited 2,400 applications from Indians under the Young Professional Scheme. Those who are between the age of 18 and 30 years old can apply.

“This is an excellent opportunity for India’s brightest young people between the ages of 18-30 to experience the best of the UK,” said the British High Commission in New Delhi as it released the detailed eligibility criteria for the new scheme.

Recently, a Bloomberg report said that the UK issued residence visas to more people last year than before the pandemic started. The number of visas issued by the UK’s Home Office increased to 1.4 million last year from 714,300 in 2019. Many of these were for Indian workers. Also, the number of people coming from Ukraine and Hong Kong increased significantly.

Eligibility Criteria

Individuals who are eligible for the program must have a bachelor’s degree or above, and they should have at least £2,530 (approximately ₹2.6 lakhs) in their bank account. They should also not have any minor children.

If you are an Indian citizen, then you can participate in the ballot for the Young Professionals Scheme. Before you start the process, make sure that you are eligible.

The results of the ballot will be sent by email within two weeks. The entries that were successful will be selected randomly.

The ballot is free to enter. However, you must only apply if you intend to get a residence permit, which costs around £259 (approx ₹26,000) and a healthcare surcharge of Pound 940 (approx ₹94,000). You must also meet other educational and financial requirements. The successful candidate must travel to the UK within 6 months of applying for his/her visa.

You have 30 days to apply online and pay the required fees. If you’re not successful in the ballot, then you can still participate in the next round, which will be held in July.

The UK government will provide you with a visa for up to two years and allow you to work and live in the country. You can go to the UK, leave and come back at any time during your stay in those two years.

The establishment of the Young Professionals Program between the UK and India is regarded as a significant step in the development of the relationship between the two countries India and the UK. It also highlighted the UK’s commitment to strengthening its ties with the Indo-Pacific region and propelling the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.