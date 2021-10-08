The UK blinks! Accepts India’s CoWIN certification with a rider

According to the UK Health Security Agency’s assessment (UKHSA), the Red list has been reduced based on the progress made on vaccination in the UK as well as globally. (Photo source: Reuters)

Next week onwards, all Indian travelers heading to the UK, fully vaccinated, will not have quarantine. In a late evening announcement by the British government related to the quarantine requirements for Indian travelers who are fully vaccinated, has stated through an official statement “From October 11, 2021, all Indians who are fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other another vaccine approved by the UK will not have to quarantine.”

Late Thursday evening (Oct 7, 2021), India is one of the 47 countries which have been removed from the `Red’ list of countries whose passengers with fully vaccinated status will be treated to the fully vaccinated UK national.

What does it mean?

It means that from Monday 4 am onwards all Indian passport holders who are fully vaccinated travelling with the CoWIN certification will be treated at par with the UK passengers. This means there will be no discrimination, as was being done earlier.

And the passengers who are returning from one of the 47 countries and territories including India will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine as was the case earlier.

According to the UK Health Security Agency’s assessment (UKHSA), the Red list has been reduced based on the progress made on vaccination in the UK as well as globally.

All those passengers who are fully vaccinated and eligible under 18s, going back to the UK from countries and territories not on the red list, will now be allowed to do just a day 2 test.

Also, the passengers who are not fully vaccinated with the vaccines authorized by the UK government returning from India will still have to take a pre-departure test, followed by a Day 2 test, then Day 8 test, and have to go through 10 days of self-isolation. Of course, there is an option of Test to Release on Day 5.

Some of the countries removed from the Red List include: India, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Ghana, and Pakistan. What has to be kept in mind is that the passengers from the non red list countries should not have visited a red list country, 10 days before heading to the UK.

According to an earlier announcement from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the advisories have been removed from countries and territories off the Red List and now it will become easier to get covered by insurance, while travelling to more destinations.

The UK has also stated that it will continue to review the data for all the countries and territories and will take action if there is a change in a country’s epidemiological picture.

What did the British High Commission in New Delhi say?

A Spokesperson of the British High Commission, New Delhi has said: “The UK will recognize India’s vaccine certification and the country has opened up international travel from October 11, 2021.”

“After close technical cooperation between our ministries, taking public health under consideration, this decision has been taken. This extension of vaccine certification is a step towards enabling the people to travel more freely, in a sustainable and safe way, while protecting public health,” the spokesperson added.

What does this do for Indian travelers?

Any Indian traveler who is not fully vaccinated with one of the four vaccines recognized by the government of UK — Moderna, Janssen, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, or any formulation of these vaccines, including Covishield has to undertake tests as has been indicated in the UK authorities advisory.