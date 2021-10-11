Thai govt renews pan-India visa application processing mandate with VFS Global

In 2019, VFS Global had become the officially authorised partner of the Immigration Bureau of Thailand for e-visa on arrival (E-VOA), the company stated. (File)

VFS Global on Monday said the Thailand government has renewed its pan-India visa processing mandate with the company.

The company will cater to travellers from all over India through visa application centres and drop-off centres as per the jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Embassy in Delhi and Royal Thai Consulate General in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, VFS Global said in a statement.

VFS Global will manage all visa categories such as Visa TR, Special Tourist Visa (STV) and long stay non-OA, non-B (employment), except medical treatment category, it added.

To encourage tourism in the country and provide faster immigration to visitors, the service catered to eligible travellers from 21 countries including India, China, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine among others.

“This win is another testament of VFS Global’s excellence in business delivery, focus towards evolving customer experience and the unwavering trust shown in us by our client governments,” VFS Global Regional Group COO, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa and Americas, Vinay Malhotra added.