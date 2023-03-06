Russia to simplify visa process for India and five other countries – Details here

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov has said that the country is working on easing visa procedures for six countries including India, Syria and Indonesia, Reuters cited TASS in a news report. Ivanov said that in addition to India, procedures simplification is also being worked out with Angola, Vietnam, and Philippines.

Earlier Ivanov had said that Russia is also preparing an intergovernmental agreement with 11 countries on visa-free trips. These countries include Haiti, Kuwait, Zambia, Saudi Arabia, Barbados, Malaysia, Mexico and Trinidad, the report said.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago has killed and driven out thousands of people. Meanwhile, Moscow had turned to China, India and other African nations, trying its best to seek support and closer ties. While the European Union and countries like the United States, Japan had condemned Russia’s invasion and imposed sanctions, India has been a mute spectator because of its long-standing ties with Russia. India has kept a neutral stance, declining to blame Russia for the invasion while sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

(WIth Inputs from Reuters)