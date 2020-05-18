Reeling under COVID-19 Pandemic, US allows doctors on H-1B visas to practice telemedicine

Earlier last month, President Trump had signed an executive order that banned the immigration visas.

The United States has allowed doctors on H-1B visa to practice telemedicine in order to meet the surging demand for healthcare professionals mid the Covid-19 pandemic. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued new guidelines that will allow physicians holding the H-1B visas to practice telemedicine and providing local hospitals, as per a report by the news agency PTI.

The latest amendment in the regulations has been brought in after a bipartisan group of legislators had urged the USCIS to allow doctors with H-1B in order to meet the requirement for health care services, the report added.

Donald Trump administration since the time he has assumed office has made H1-B visa regulations stringent. The site and specificity of the work are strictly required to apply for an H1-B visa. The employer and the visa seeker must reveal the place and duration of work for which they are seeking an H1-B visa and any required changes in the provisions of the is done only by the USCIS.

The site-specificity has prevented doctors with an H1-B visa to work in health systems across the country that has been overwhelmed with a steep rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the American Dentist Association (ADA) has made a request to the federal government that the grace period of 60 days for unemployed or furloughed dentists on H-1B visas should be extended to 180 days during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier last month, President Trump had signed an executive order that banned the immigration visas in order to stop the Coronavirus influx and protect jobs in the United States. The level of job loss in the US has surged to an alarming level and experts are of opinion that the unemployment due to the Covid-19 pandemic can match the unemployment statistics from the great depression that started in 1929.