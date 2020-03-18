Planning a trip to Thailand? Important visa on arrival update for Indians till September-end

Visas that were issued before the government has announced temporary suspension will be valid.

Planning a trip to Thailand? Hoping to get entry through visa on arrival? Read this! With the number of COVID-19 positive cases on the rise across the world, Thailand has suspended the visa on arrival facility from as many as 18 countries, including India, PTI reported. The Thailand government had taken out an advisory that they will be temporarily suspending all visas on arrival for all nationals and other people holding travel documents/passports with effect from March 13. Unlike other countries, Thailand said the suspension will last till September 30, 2020.

Visas on arrivals have been suspended for nationals belonging to China, India, Bhutan, Bulgaria, Ethiopia, Malta, Cyprus, Fiji, Mexico, Georgia, Nauru, Kazakhstan, Romania, Chinese Taipei, Vanuatu, Russia, Papua New Guinea, and South Africa. Apart from these countries, people holding passports of Hong Kong SAR, Republic of Korea and Italy will also face suspension of their visas for a given period of time. While, visas that were issued before the government has announced temporary suspension will be valid, the report said.

The number of Coronavirus cases in Thailand has shot up to 137 with one death. Not just Thailand, but countries in South Africa, Asia, the United States and European countries have suspended access of visas for nationals of some countries. Even in India, the government has banned the entry of EU nationals, Turkey and the UK until March 31 after the cases of the novel Coronavirus rose beyond 100.

Meanwhile, more than 1.88 lakh cases have been identified positive with Coronavirus so far around the world. The disease that originated three months back from Wuhan, China has taken the lives of 7,499 people, the report said. The United States has witnessed around 100 deaths. In India, three people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection of the total 147 affected people. These numbers also include 25 foreign nationals in India. People across the countries have been advised to stay at home and cancel all their travel plans.