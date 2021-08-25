Old visas stand cancelled; Afghan nationals should get e-Visa for coming to India

Pakistan soldiers check documents of travelers crossing the border to Afghanistan through a crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan. (Photo source: AP)

All the e-visas that had been issued to the Afghan nationals stands cancelled as many of them have lost their passports in the midst of the prevailing situation in that country. The government of India has announced once again that the Afghan nationals wanting to travel to India have to be only on – e-Visa. As has been reported earlier the government had last week introduced e-Emergency X-Misc visa, to help in streamlining the visa process.

Why has this been decided?

Sources have confirmed that “Many of the Afghan nationals who want to come to India on board the special flights should have e-Visa. This decision has been taken in view of the situation in that country in which many people have lost their passports. So any visa issued earlier stands cancelled in view of security concerns.”

In the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) a 24×7 Special Afghanistan Cell has been set up. This is being manned by 7-8 young Indian Foreign Service (IAF) officers round the clock. Several phone lines with WhatsApp facilities as well as special email ID have been created to help those who want to come to India.

While most of the Indian nationals have been repatriated from Afghanistan, there are several others who want to be evacuated from there as the security situation in that country deteriorates.

The Special Cell in the MEA is working in close coordination with other divisions in the ministry in an effort to help in streamlining the process of evacuation. This has become important as the Indian Mission and the consulates in that country have been closed temporarily.

India has been deploying Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster III of Boeing Company and has brought back Indian citizens and Afghan nationals on board several flights out of that country. The flight takes off from Hindan Air Force Base and lands in Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to get back those who want to be evacuated. This whole process is closely monitored and coordinated by the MEA.

Many evacuees have come onboard commercial flights of Vistara, Air India and IndiGo from Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Doha in Qatar. These nationals had been evacuated by the US and NATO forces and from there they boarded the special flights.

The flights out of the airport in Kabul are being managed by the US and NATO forces. The US forces are expected to be leaving Afghanistan completely by the end of this month.

COVID Tests

In the midst of these evacuation flights, on arrival in India, each passenger has to undergo RT-PCR tests.

Helplines in MEA

Those who want to come to India from Afghanistan can either WhatsApp their query or send an email and they will get an immediate response.

While the special email ID is: SituationRoom@mea.gov.in, there are three WhatsApp helpline numbers including: +91 8010611290, +91 9599321199, +91 7042049944.

There are phone numbers too: +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785.