mPassport Seva: From Passport application, registration to status tracking; 10 must-know features

mPassport Seva: If you are not able to access the Passport Seva website or are confused about various Passport related services online, the easier solution is downloading the government’s mobile application – mPassport Seva. It can be easily downloaded on both Android and iOS. The mPassport Seva app has around ten options that will help you with almost all Passport related processes. Everything can be done by simply selecting the options on your mobile screen when you open the mPassport Seva application. We have listed out 10 things the Passport Seva’s official application can help you with.

mPassport Seva app: 10 must-know services

mPassport Seva login: The first step that one has to do is log in with their existing user ID. The option of “Existing User Login” comes on top of the application and is important to perform any other processes.

If anyone is using Passport Seva services for the first time, they are required to register by going to “New User Registration” in the application. After clicking it, a page will open that will ask your personal details like your name, address, date of birth etc for a fresh ID.

You can also track your Passport Seva status via “Status Tracker.” All you have to do is fill in the application number and date of birth. Not only this, but you can also check your RTI status as well.

The option “Appointment Availability” helps you check the available dates for Passport process in the nearest Passport office.

“Document Advisor” option in the application tells users about all the documents that are required if the user wants to get a fresh Passport, or if he or she wants to re-issue a Passport. It also mentions the documents required for Diplomatic Passport, GEP background verification and other miscellaneous services.

The mPassport Seva app also allows the user to calculate the fee required for various process. You just have to click the “Fee Calculator” and select the type of service.

The application also helps the users to locate Passport Seva Kendra, Police Station, Passport Office, District passport Cell and Post/Mission Abroad. These can be searched by going to “Locate Centre” and selecting a state/country.

The government has also provided a list of all affidavits and annexures required for many declarations. All the information is on these documents can be found by selecting “Annexures/Affidavits” option in the app.

If there is any inconvenience, users can report it to the Ministry of External Affairs via “Grievance/Feedback” option. After filling in some details like reference number, applicant’s details, one can describe the problem or provide feedback within 3,000 characters.

The application has also given answers to some frequently asked questions (FAQ) in order to help users have a better understanding of the processes. These questions along with answers appear after selecting “FAQ” in the homepage of mPassport Seva app.

Apart from these features, the government has provided contact details for any suggestions as well as the queries on Passport. The number 1800-258-1800 is a toll-free number of Passport Seva call centre and is active between 8 AM and 10 PM.