More students than ever before head to the US for studies

The US Mission in India has approved more student visa applicants in 2021 than ever before. Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Mission’s consulates across the country as well as its embassy in New Delhi, approved student visas for more than 55,000 students and exchange visitors who are going to be leaving for the US soon.

According to an official statement from the Embassy of the US in New Delhi, on Monday August 23, 2021, “More students are being approved every day. The Mission is looking forward to another great season as it is facilitating efforts for spring semester over the coming months.”

Why the rush?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mission and its consulates faced major logistical challenges. For the fall semester the interviews for a given year used to start in May, unfortunately due to the second wave, the US mission was forced to delay the process for the students’ visa by two months.

Once the second wave died down, in July the Mission resumed visa services. This was done ensuring that the health and safety of the applicants was not endangered. The consular teams worked to ensure that visa appointments were made to help the students to arrive for their academic programmes on time. All the consulates and their staff worked to not only match but to surpass their pre-COVID work load.

Later this week, on August 27, interested students can also participate in upcoming EducationUSA University Virtual Fairs, for prospective graduate students. This will be followed by another virtual fair on September 3, for prospective undergraduate students. To understand the educational opportunities available, during the virtual fairs the prospective Indian students will get an opportunity to engage with US university representatives and EducationUSA advisers. There are over 4,500 nationally and regionally accredited colleges and universities in the US which are recognized worldwide for the quality of their programs, faculty, and facilities.

On the number of students’ visa approval, Ambassador Atul Keshap, Chargé d’Affaires, stated: “Studying in the United States is a unique and often life-changing experience for Indian students, granting fresh, global perspectives and resulting invaluable career opportunities.”

Adding, “The many hardworking women and men of the US Mission to India are proud to facilitate their travel and study. Indian students also enrich US society, achieve high levels of success in academics, and deepen the bonds of friendship between our countries.

When will the visa for other categories open?

According to the official statement issued by the US Embassy in New Delhi, “As the summer student rush dissipates, the Mission will turn its energy and effort to other visa categories.”