Modi govt announces ‘graded relaxations’ in visa, travel restrictions; Check details

The central government has allowed foreign nationals, who will be visiting India for medical treatment, are eligible to apply for a Medical Visa.

In a good news for Indian and foreign nationals, the Government of India has announced “graded relaxations” pertaining to visas. However, these relaxations are not applicable to Tourist Visa, Medical Visa, and electronic visa, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday i.e on October 22. The central government had announced a slew of measures to check the inward and outward movement of international passengers since February this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Central government’s October 22 rules with immediate effect allows Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders and other foreign nationals wanting to visit India by air or via waters through seaport immigration check posts and authorized airports to enter India. However, it has to be ensured that they must not travel on Tourist Visas.

The approval of the central government includes flights operated under “Vande Bharat Mission” and “Air Transport Bubble arrangements or by any nonscheduled commercial flights as allowed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation”, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

All these travelers will have to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pertaining to health/COVID-19 matters and behavior and quarantine, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

As part of this relaxation, the Central government has also decided to restore all existing visas. However, electronic visa, Tourist Visa, and Medical Visa do not fall under the ambit of the relaxations. However, if the validity of such visas is expired then Indian Mission or Posts concerned would issue visas for appropriate categories.

Today’s announcements will permit foreign nationals to come to India for several purposes such as medical treatment, conferences, employment, business, research, and studies, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.