International travellers, see restart status update of visa application services here

The last quarter saw intermittent activity for international travelling, with borders opening sporadically in accordance with vaccination drives in various regions. VFS Global, which claims to be the world’s leading visa services organisation, said that the re-opening of Visa Application Centres in India, as well as other efforts, are undertaken currently, according to the regulations set by its client governments. The visa application process (in various categories), at present, has resumed for more than 40 governments at select Visa Application Centres across the country. Here is a consolidation of the latest ‘restart’ updates in India’s visa application operations since June 2020:

Austria: Category D and pre-approved C visa applications in Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on July – September 2020

Belarus: All Visa Categories in Mumbai and New Delhi, restart on July – September 2020

Belgium: Category D and pre-approved C type in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on July – August 2020

Canada: Family, Permits, Students in Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh and Kolkata, restart on November – December 2020

China: Business Category in New Delhi, restart on July-20

Croatia: Category D in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on July – September 2020

Cyprus: C visa categories (Pre-approved from High Commission) in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, Hyderabad and New Delhi, restart on October – November 2020

Czech Republic: Czech and EU family members, Entry in the interest of the Czech Republic, Diplomats and Officials of International organizations, International Transport workers, Seasonal workers, in urgent emergencies, for employment in health and social services only, for employment -food production workers only, for employment – qualified workers only in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi and Hyderabad, restart on Sep-20 – Feb-21

Denmark: Residence permit, Employment, Dependent, Approval cases, Category D, specific purpose (business, etc.) in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on June – September 2020

Dominican Republic: Business, Work and Resident visa in New Delhi, Mumbai, restart on June 2020

Estonia: Category C and D in Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on July – August 2020

Finland: Resident Permits, Visas (Preapproved from Embassy) in New Delhi, restart on November 2020

France: Category C and D in Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on August-20

Georgia: Long Term Visa for Business and Family visit (post approval from Ministry) and student visa be accepted in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on October-20

Germany: Category C (with prior approval) and D visa (seafarers, transit, employment and student, Blue Card, PhD) after approval of submission and D-visa stamping in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bangalore, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on July – August 2020

Hungary: Pre-approved cases from the embassy in New Delhi, restart on November 2020

Italy: Re-Entry Visa, Category D, Short term Students, Seafarer, Transit, Visit to family (immediate family member), Business (With prior approval) in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bangalore, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on July-20

Ireland: Student, long-stay categories in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Kolkata, restart on July-20

Japan: Long term and Business visa in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, and New Delhi, restart on September – October 2020

Latvia: Category D in Mumbai, Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and New Delhi, restart on August 2020

Lebanon: All Visa Categories (BAU) in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on Dec-20

Lithuania: Category D in Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on August 2020

Luxembourg: Category D in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on July – September 2020

Malta: Pre-approved case for Medical Staff, Humanitarian case and High skilled professionals in Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, restart on Feb 2021 – March 2021

Malaysia: Single Entry Visas in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and New Delhi, restart on July – September 2020

MEA: Attestation and Apostille of personal and educational documents in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, restart on September-October 2020

Morocco: All Visa Categories except tourist visas in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on January 2021

New Zealand: Long-stay and other categories (postal applications only) in New Delhi, restart on August 2020

Nigeria: All visa categories in Mumbai, restart on Sep-20

Norway: Residence permit and preapproved Category C in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on June – September 2020

Poland: Category D in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on July 2020

Portugal: E6 for holders of expired Portuguese residence card, D6 for holders of expired Family Reunification D6 visas, Category D and pre-approved Category C in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on June – September 2020

South Africa: All visa categories in Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on September – October 2020

South Korea: Seamen Short term, Work Permit (C4) and Long-term applications in New Delhi, Kolkata, restart on June 2020 – March 2021

Sweden: As per Embassy’s Approval in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on October-November 2020

Switzerland: Category D and pre-approved Category C in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on July – August 2020

Thailand: All visa categories in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi and Hyderabad, restart on Dec 2020 – Jan 2021

The Netherlands: Seaman, LDR, Re-entry visa, Orange carpet/ Business (With prior approval in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on July – September 2020

Turkey: All visa categories in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Bangalore and New Delhi, restart on June – September 2020

UAE – DVPC: All visa categories (online); 30 day and 90 day tourist visas (in- VAC) through online application in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Kochi, restart on June – August 2020

United Kingdom: All Visa categories / passport collection in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Goa (once a month only), restart on July-20

Ukraine: All visas except tourist in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Kolkata, restart on August 2020 / September 2020

USA: All visa categories in All India, restart on August 2020 – February 2021