India’s tit-for-tat action against the UK! All UK passengers will have to follow new Covid testing rules

India on Friday has decided to impose reciprocity on UK nationals arriving in India from that country. Sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online that the new regulations will come into effect from October 4, 2021. As reported earlier, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla had told the media persons last month that India will take reciprocal actions related to the travelers coming from that country.

What are the new regulations?

From Monday (Oct 4, 2021), all the UK nationals arriving from that country, irrespective of their vaccination status will have to follow the regulations, which include: Pre-departure Covid-19 RT-PCR test which has to be within 72 hours before travel.

On arrival at the airport, they have to take the Covid-19 RT-PCR test at the airport.

This will be followed by another Covid-19 RT-PCR test to be done on Day 8 after arrival?

According to sources, for ten days after arriving in India, they will have to follow mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address.

Who will implement the new regulations?

According to sources, these new regulations will be implemented by the authorities in the MOH&FW and MOCA.

Why is this important?

The UK government of UK had earlier refused to accept all the Indian travelers who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Covishield. After several rounds of talks between the officials of both sides, the government of the UK included the AstraZeneca Covishiled in the list of vaccines which were recognized by that country.

However, this did not resolve the issue. A new controversy erupted when the government of that country refused to accept the CoWIN Certificate issued to the vaccinated Indian travelers.

They were all forced to go into mandatory quarantine on arrival in that country, which was first limited to the designated hotels and then the government allowed the passengers to be in quarantine at home for 10 days.

Though India had been removed from “`Red List’’ to “Amber’’ List, that allowed passengers from India to be exempted from a compulsory 10 day hotel quarantine, however, they had to quarantine at home or designated location. The UK rules had exempted the passengers vaccinated in the UK or Europe from the home quarantine.

Vaccines to Certification

As reported earlier, the officials of both countries are in talks to sort out matters related to the digital vaccine certificates issued to the travelers.

In the updated travel advisory by the UK government the formulations of AstraZeneca Covishield, Moderna Takeda, and AstraZeneca Vaxzevria have been approved as vaccines.

However, according to their advisory, Oct 4, all Indian students and travelers from India going to the UK will have to go for ten days mandatory quarantine and need to be tested in that country. They need to undergo tests three days before flying to the UK and also need to book in advance the COVID tests in that country at the airport.