Indian Passport set to become stronger! Govt working on chip-enabled e-passport, says EAM Jaishankar

Chip-enabled e-passport in India: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar today said the government is developing chip-enabled e-passport. The chip-enabled e-passport will strengthen the security of the travel document. “We are working with Indian Security Press Nashik and National Informatics Centre for chip-enabled e-passport. Introduction of e-passport will strengthen the security of our travel documents. The procurement process for this production is underway and I would emphasize the need to hasten that,” Jaishankar said.

The EAM also said that the government is planning to open Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) in every Lok Sabha constituency where there is not PSK today. “We intend to open Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in every Lok Sabha constituency where no PSK exist today. We’ve so far been able to provide for 488 Lok Sabha constituencies. This process which we were going forward with very ambitiously, stopped momentarily due to COVID19,” he said.

