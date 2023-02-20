scorecardresearch
Indian High Commission’s visa centre in Sri Lanka resumes work days after suspected break-in

According to a police source, an alleged break-in took place at the visa centre, prompting the Indian High Commission to close the visa processing operation.

Written by PTI
All applicants were requested to reschedule their appointments

 The visa processing centre of the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka resumed work on Monday, days after it was temporarily closed due to a security incident, officials said. The mission, in a statement on February 15, announced that due to a security incident visa application centre, IVS Pvt. Ltd, Colombo was to remain closed until further notice.

All applicants were requested to reschedule their appointments. However, the visa application centre resumed work on Monday.The police sources said an investigation was still going on about an alleged break-in at the visa centr

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 17:49 IST