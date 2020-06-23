H1-B visa suspened: Google’s Sundar Pichai on President Donald Trump’s decision

Pichai said he would stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all. According to data, software developers and doctors were among top H1-B jobs in 2019.

Search giant Google’s India-born CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed his disappointment over the suspension of foreign work visas by US President Donald Trump. The US on Monday extended its ban on issuance of green cards and work visas, including the H1-B, for immigrants until the end of the year. According to estimate, the move would free up 525,000 jobs in the US, said an official from the Trump administration.

“Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google, the company it is today,” Pichai tweeted after the visa announcement.

Pichai said he would stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all. According to data, software developers and doctors were among top H1-B jobs in 2019. “Disappointed by today’s proclamation–we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all,” Pichai said.

Meanwhile, many are opposing the Trump administration visa move. A lot of companies in the US are of the view that the temporary suspension of H-1B visas will hit innovation in the country and push investment and economic activity abroad. It will also impact growth and reduce the ability for job creation.

Today’s proclamation is a severe and sweeping attempt to restrict legal immigration,” said Thomas Donohue, CEO of US Chambers of Commerce, as reported by PTI. Not allowing foreign engineers, executives, IT experts, doctors, nurses and other workers is “not welcome” sign and “won’t help our country”. It will “hold us back,” he added.

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, also slammed the latest move of the Trump administration.

In a separate statement, she said, the latest travel ban is a new season of the same racist, xenophobic show put on by Donald Trump and Stephen Miller, PTI reported. “But Trump’s transparent effort to rally his base and distract from his innumerable failures, including his disastrous response to Covid-19, will not work. Indeed, the courts will stop his unlawful actions targeting immigrants,” Gupta said, as reported by PTI.

Even top lawmaker in the US have urged President Trump to reconsider his decision and revoke the suspension of the temporary ban on H1-B visas and other work visas.