  • MORE MARKET STATS

H-1B visa: Engaged with US for ensuring increasing predictability in visa regime, says MEA

By: |
October 29, 2020 10:38 PM

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

The Donald Trump administration has proposed to scrap the computerised lottery system to grant H-1B work visas to foreign technology professionals and replace it with a wage-level-based selection process. (Representational image)

India on Thursday said it engaged with the US for ensuring increasing predictability in the visa regime, noting that people-to-people relationship is an important foundation of the special relationship between the two countries.

The remarks on the issue by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava came when asked to comment on Washington’s move to scrap the computerised lottery system to select H-1B visas.

Related News

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

“People-to-people relationship is an important foundation of the special relationship between India and the US. In our engagements, we have emphasised that this has been a mutually-beneficial partnership which should be nurtured,” Srivastava said.

“We are engaged with the US government for increasing predictability in the visa regime and to minimise the inconvenience being faced by those in the US or those who need to travel to the US for bonafide reasons,” he said at a media briefing.

Srivastava said India will continue to monitor any developments on this issue.

The Donald Trump administration has proposed to scrap the computerised lottery system to grant H-1B work visas to foreign technology professionals and replace it with a wage-level-based selection process.

A notification on the new system is being published in the Federal Register on Thursday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Passport Visa
  3. H-1B visa Engaged with US for ensuring increasing predictability in visa regime says MEA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1H-1B visas: Trump admin proposes to scrap computerised lottery system
2China may not recognise British-issued Hong Kong passports
3Trump’s executive order on visas for foreign workers cost $100 billion: Report