Government relaxes some visa, travel restrictions; allows some categories of Foreign Nationals to enter

Foreign Nationals, who hold a long term multiple entry Business Visa, will have to get their visas revalidated from concerned Indian Mission or Post.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has (MHA) lifted some restrictions on international travel and visa. In a recent statement issued by the ministry, Foreign Nationals belonging to some categories will be allowed to enter the country. Below mentioned are some categories that will now be permitted to travel to India.

Permission to travel to India are given to:

MHA has allowed travel for foreign businessmen who want to come to India on a Business visa that too in non-scheduled chartered or commercial flights. Those holding B-3 visas for sports are not permitted.

People including healthcare professionals, health researchers, technicians or engineers who can come and work at health sector facilities (labs, factories) in India are also permitted to travel to India. This, however, is subjected to a letter of invitation from any Indian accredited University, registered and recognized healthcare facility or any registered pharmaceutical company.

All those who are in the fields of engineering, designing, managerial field or a specialised work are also eligible to enter on behalf of foreign business entities that are currently present in India. The ministry has clarified that this includes all manufacturing units, software and IT units, design units and financial sector companies.

Those who have specialisation in technical work or engineering and want to travel for installing, repairing and maintaining machineries of foreign origin can also come to India. This also will be approved on the basis of invitation of registered business entities in India.

It is to note that the Foreign Nationals, who hold a long term multiple entry Business Visa, will have to get their visas revalidated from concerned Indian Mission or Post. Without it, they will not be permitted to travel.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed the entry of some select foreign nationals at a time when the country is reeling from the Coronavirus pandemic and has reported more than 2 lakh COVID-19 positive cases. India went under a complete lockdown on March 24 this year and has suspended all international travel and its operations since then.